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Ideology of Azerbaijanism is philosophy underpinning all our achievements - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
Ideology of Azerbaijanism is philosophy underpinning all our achievements - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underpinning all our achievements. Azerbaijanism is the philosophy that unites all our citizens. It is the ideology that moves us forward, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

"In Azerbaijan, all ethnic groups and representatives of all religions live together as one family. What unites us is citizenship, solidarity, and the ideology of Azerbaijanism. This is our national idea. I want to reiterate that this is the path leading us into the future," the head of state added.

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