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Socio-political stability prevailing in Azerbaijan is scene rarely encountered in today's world - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 12:39 (UTC +04:00)
Socio-political stability prevailing in Azerbaijan is scene rarely encountered in today's world - President Ilham Aliyev
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. I believe that the socio-political stability, positive atmosphere, ongoing construction and development, and the unification of our society around a common goal that we see in Azerbaijan today are rarely encountered in the world, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

"On this beautiful holiday, I would once again like to emphasize what a great nation the Azerbaijani people are," the head of state emphasized.

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