We must be so strong that no one should even think of harming Azerbaijan! - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. I am sure that each of us says to ourselves: We must be so strong that from now on, no one should even think of harming Azerbaijan! I am confident that this will be the case, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

The head of state noted: "Today, Azerbaijan is a strong state – politically, economically, and militarily independent, dependent on no one, pursuing an independent policy, and possessing dignity."