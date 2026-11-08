Turkmenistan's trade turnover growth reaches 110.2% in January-October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Turkmenistan's total trade turnover increased by 10.2% year-on-year in January-October 2026, reaching 110.2% of the level recorded in the same period last year, the press service of the Turkmen government reports.

The figures were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyyev and reviewed at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the report, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations recorded a trade turnover growth rate of 114%.

At the same time, the growth rate in the country’s services sector reached 109.3%.

Notably, Turkmenistan's key trading partners include China, Türkiye, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran. The country exports primarily natural gas, petroleum products, textiles, cotton and fertilizers, while imports consist mainly of machinery, industrial equipment, vehicles, metals and chemical products. China remains the dominant destination for Turkmen gas exports, accounting for the majority of the country's hydrocarbon shipments.

Domestic retail trade is driven by a combination of state-owned and private businesses, with consumer spending concentrated on food products, household goods, clothing, electronics and construction materials. In recent years, Turkmenistan has expanded retail and logistics infrastructure while increasing private-sector participation in trade, supporting growth in retail turnover and consumer activity.