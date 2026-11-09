Astana Hub members generate $6.7B in revenue since 2019, exports hit $2.4B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Kazakhstan's international innovation cluster Astana Hub has generated $6.7 billion in combined revenue among its member companies since 2019, while exports of IT services reached $2.4 billion, according to the cluster.

Astana Hub marked its eighth anniversary on November 6; it was established in 2018. It currently brings together 2,700 companies, including 560 with foreign participation. Startups within the ecosystem have attracted more than $2 billion in investment since 2019.

"Today, Astana Hub is a full-fledged technology ecosystem that brings together 2,700 companies, including 560 with foreign participation, and creates conditions for ideas to become products, startups to grow into international companies, and talent to find opportunities to realize its potential. Since 2019, the combined revenue of ecosystem members has reached $6.7 billion, exports of IT services totaled $2.4 billion, and startups attracted more than $2 billion in investment," said Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of Astana Hub.

He said the cluster's work focuses on developing entrepreneurship, technology, and human capital, with the aim of making technology a driver of economic growth and integrating Kazakh companies into the global technology market.

Astana Hub also brings together 20 regional IT hubs that support local technology communities, train IT specialists, and promote technology entrepreneurship. Since their launch, these hubs have hosted more than 5,200 events, attracting 80,000 participants and showcasing 700 startups.

The cluster also runs Startup Orda, G-Ton, and Smart City Accelerator programs to support entrepreneurial initiatives, startups, and the introduction of innovative solutions across Kazakhstan's regions.

Major technology events in 2026 included the Digital Qazaqstan national forum in Shymkent, the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 international forum in Astana, and GITEX AI Kazakhstan, held in the country for the first time. These events brought together participants from the technology sector and provided platforms for international cooperation, entrepreneurship, and investment.