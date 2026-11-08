Turkish MPH Party congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, the party said in a statement on its social media accounts.

"Happy Karabakh Victory Day - November 8, 2020! On the 6th anniversary of the Karabakh Victory, we commemorate our dear martyrs with reverence and express our gratitude to our veterans," the post said.

In a video post titled "Happy November 8 – Azerbaijan Victory Day," the MHP leader, Devlet Bahçeli, is featured saying: "Karabakh is Turkic, Karabakh is free, Karabakh is Azerbaijan. Karabakh is the steel-strong arm of the Turk. We are two states, one nation. We are one soul in two separate bodies. We are the Turkic nation."