  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Turkish MPH Party congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 13:47 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish MPH Party congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Photo: MHP
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Editor Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, the party said in a statement on its social media accounts.

"Happy Karabakh Victory Day - November 8, 2020! On the 6th anniversary of the Karabakh Victory, we commemorate our dear martyrs with reverence and express our gratitude to our veterans," the post said.

In a video post titled "Happy November 8 – Azerbaijan Victory Day," the MHP leader, Devlet Bahçeli, is featured saying: "Karabakh is Turkic, Karabakh is free, Karabakh is Azerbaijan. Karabakh is the steel-strong arm of the Turk. We are two states, one nation. We are one soul in two separate bodies. We are the Turkic nation."

Turkish MPH Party congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkish MPH Party congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more