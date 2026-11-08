We deeply value Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity - President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his congratulations on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The post shared on the Azerbaijani President’s social media accounts reads:

“Thank you, my dear brother Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for your warm congratulations to me and the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day.

November 8 is a momentous day for our nation, marking the liberation of our lands and the end of nearly three decades of occupation.

We deeply value Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity. Your presence at last year’s Victory Parade in Baku was yet another testament to our enduring friendship and brotherhood.”