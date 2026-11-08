Tajikistan’s oil consumption increases by 5.9% in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Tajikistan’s oil consumption reached 36,000 barrels per day in 2025, compared with 34,000 barrels per day in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.9%, according to the latest report by the Italian energy major Eni.

Eni’s figures show that the country’s oil consumption followed an upward trend over the past decade, rising from 22,000 barrels per day in 2015 to 26,000 barrels per day in 2019 and 2020, and 27,000 barrels per day in 2021. Consumption subsequently increased to 29,000 barrels per day in 2022, 32,000 barrels per day in 2023, and 34,000 barrels per day in 2024, before reaching 36,000 barrels per day in 2025. The company reported a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for 2015–2024.

For comparison, oil consumption in Russia and Central Asia amounted to 4.485 million barrels per day in 2025, up from 4.47 million barrels per day in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.3%, according to Eni.

Regional consumption stood at 4.14 million barrels per day in 2015 and increased to 4.25 million barrels per day in 2019. It then declined to 4.01 million barrels per day in 2020 before recovering to 4.32 million barrels per day in 2021. Consumption continued to rise, reaching 4.42 million barrels per day in 2022, 4.43 million barrels per day in 2023, and 4.47 million barrels per day in 2024. In 2025, it reached 4.485 million barrels per day. Eni reported a CAGR of 0.8% for 2015–2024.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s population reached 10.8 million in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.9%, according to Eni. The company reported a CAGR of 2.2% for 2015–2025.

Eni’s figures show that Tajikistan’s population stood at 8.6 million in 2015 and 9.5 million in 2019. It subsequently increased to 9.7 million in 2020, 10.0 million in 2021, 10.2 million in 2022, 10.4 million in 2023, 10.6 million in 2024, and 10.8 million in 2025.