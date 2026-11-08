Uzbekistan opens US showroom, warehouse to promote domestic products

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A delegation of Uzbek entrepreneurs visited the United States from October 27 to November 3 to explore export opportunities, attract investment and expand trade and economic cooperation, with a showroom and logistics warehouse for Uzbek products opened during the mission.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of investment, Industry and Trade, the business mission was organized by Business Diplomat with the support of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

In New York, the delegation presented UZBEX, a digital platform aimed at supporting the promotion of Uzbek products in international markets.

In Washington, D.C., Uzbek representatives held talks with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), international law firm White & Case and the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP). The discussions focused on export development, investment attraction and strengthening business ties between the two countries.

In California, the delegation visited Amazon's logistics infrastructure to explore its operations and potential opportunities for Uzbek exporters.

One of the key outcomes of the mission was the opening of a showroom and logistics warehouse for Uzbek products in the United States. The facility is expected to support the promotion and distribution of goods from Uzbekistan in the American market.

The mission was aimed at creating additional opportunities for Uzbek businesses to access the US market and strengthening trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and the United States.