Turkmen exchange increases total revenue by 46.4% in January-October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Turkmenistan's State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange increased its total revenue by 46.4% in January-October 2026 compared to the same period last year, while registering nearly 26,000 contracts, the press service of the Turkmen government reports.

The figures were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyyev and reviewed at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the reporting period, the exchange held 249 trading sessions and registered 25,987 contracts. The increase in revenue accompanied active trading, with the number of contracts reflecting the scale of operations over the ten-month period.

The report also covered the activities of other organizations under Atagulyyev's supervision. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry fulfilled 107.3% of its work target, holding 22 exhibitions and 10 conferences from January through October.

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs recorded growth in both agricultural and food production, which increased by 9.7%, and industrial goods production, which rose by 8.1% year-on-year.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.