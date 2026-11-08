Tajikistan's per capita oil consumption reaches 6.83 barrels in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Tajikistan's per capita oil consumption amounted to 6.83 barrels in 2025, compared with 6.82 barrels in 2024, marking a slight increase according to the latest report by the Italian Eni energy company.

The company's figures show that per capita oil consumption in Tajikistan stood at 8.35 barrels in 2015, before declining to 7.54 barrels in 2019 and 7.01 barrels in 2020. Eni noted that the indicator subsequently amounted to 6.81 barrels in 2021 and 6.84 barrels in 2022. The company added that it then stood at 6.78 barrels in 2023, 6.82 barrels in 2024, and 6.83 barrels in 2025.

For comparison, per capita oil consumption in Russia and Central Asia amounted to 6.69 barrels in 2025, remaining unchanged from 2024, according to Eni.

The company's data show that the regional indicator stood at 6.54 barrels in 2015 and 6.51 barrels in 2019. Eni reported that it declined to 6.12 barrels in 2020 before increasing to 6.56 barrels in 2021 and 6.68 barrels in 2022. The company further noted that regional per capita consumption subsequently amounted to 6.65 barrels in 2023, and 6.69 barrels in both 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's population reached 10.8 million in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024, according to Eni. The company reported a year-on-year increase of 1.8% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% for the 2015–2025 period.

Eni's figures show that the country's population stood at 8.6 million in 2015 and 9.5 million in 2019. The company added that the figure increased to 9.7 million in 2020, 10 million in 2021, 10.2 million in 2022, 10.4 million in 2023, and 10.6 million in 2024, before reaching 10.8 million in 2025.