Northern Cyprus marks Azerbaijan’s Victory Day with congratulatory message

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, according to the ministry’s social media accounts.

"We sincerely congratulate the heroic army and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, which symbolizes the liberation of the brotherly country's territories that were under occupation," the post said.

November 8 holds a special place in Azerbaijan's modern history, marking the liberation of Shusha after 28 years of occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. The city's liberation, regarded as a turning point in the conflict, fulfilled a long-awaited aspiration for Azerbaijanis and paved the way for the end of the war.

The historic news was announced by President Ilham Aliyev in an address to the nation from Baku's Alley of Martyrs on November 8, 2020.

The 44-day war, which began on September 27, 2020, resulted in the liberation of more than 300 settlements. Following the liberation of Shusha, a trilateral statement signed on November 10 brought the hostilities to an end. President Ilham Aliyev subsequently signed an order on December 3, 2020, establishing November 8 as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.