Turkmenistan's Ish Nokady signs cooperation MoU with Chinese company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Turkmenistan's coworking center Ish Nokady has signed memorandum of cooperation with China's Huahe International Business Consulting Co., Ltd. to develop strategic consulting, explore investment opportunities and strengthen business ties between the two countries, Founder and Director of Ish Nokady Jamilya Kerimova said on her social media account.

The partnership envisages combining professional expertise, developing joint projects and exploring opportunities for investment cooperation. It is also aimed at expanding business relations between Turkmenistan and China.

The announcement did not specify the projects planned under the agreements or their financial terms.

Meanwhile, Ish Nokady was established as Turkmenistan’s first coworking center and has since expanded its activities into business and education. The company operates coworking spaces in Ashgabat and has developed programs and partnerships focused on entrepreneurship, technology, professional development and international education.

In February 2026, Ish Nokady launched Business Nokady, a platform designed to support foreign companies seeking to enter the Turkmen market. The service includes market analysis, partner selection, and organization of business meetings, positioning the company as an intermediary between international businesses and Turkmen private and public-sector counterparts.

Beijing-based Huahe International Business Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Chinese consulting organization specializing in international business development, investment promotion and trade cooperation. Established in 2010, the company focuses on supporting Chinese businesses entering foreign markets, as well as helping foreign companies establish commercial ties in China. Its activities include investment consulting, market development, trade advisory services, international exhibitions and business matchmaking.

The organization has experience in promoting Chinese business interests in Central Asia and other Silk Road countries. It has participated in organizing international trade exhibitions, business forums and investment events, including the Kazakhstan-China Commodity Exhibition, for which it handled overseas business outreach and matchmaking for five consecutive years. In 2019, it also participated in organizing the Silk Road Countries Commodity Exhibition in Baku, bringing together companies from several Chinese provinces.