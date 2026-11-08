Shusha hosts official welcome ceremony for President of Türkiye (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. An official welcome ceremony was held on November 8 in Shusha for President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Türkiye in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Türkiye.

The national anthems of Türkiye and Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while members of the Turkish delegation were presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Presidents posed together for official photographs.

Will be updated