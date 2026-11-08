Türkiye's strong economy and political influence bring us great joy - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Today, under the leadership of my dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has transformed into a great power—a major global power, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has a say not only in regional processes but also in matters of global importance, the head of state noted: “Türkiye's strong economy, considerable industrial potential, and political influence are realities today that bring us great joy and also make us stronger.”