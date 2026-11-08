Türkiye's strong economy and political influence bring us great joy - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Today, under the leadership of my dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has transformed into a great power—a major global power, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.
Emphasizing that Türkiye has a say not only in regional processes but also in matters of global importance, the head of state noted: “Türkiye's strong economy, considerable industrial potential, and political influence are realities today that bring us great joy and also make us stronger.”