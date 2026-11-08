I have said many times that there are no countries in the world as attached to each other as Azerbaijan and Türkiye - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. The 44-day Patriotic War once again demonstrated the Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Recalling that the historic Shusha Declaration was signed in Shusha after the war, the head of state noted: “This officially raised our relations to the level of an alliance. However, we were already allies all along. The peoples of Türkiye and Azerbaijan are brotherly peoples, and I have said many times that there are no peoples or countries in the world as attached to each other as we are.”