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Those seeking to undermine Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood will never achieve their goals - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 16:34 (UTC +04:00)
Those seeking to undermine Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood will never achieve their goals - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
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SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. What unites us is our common history, ethnic roots, language, literature, and spiritual values. This is a great asset, and today our interstate relations are developing on this solid foundation, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Our unity and brotherhood are unshakable. Those who seek to undermine them will never achieve their goals; their hopes will remain unfulfilled," the head of state added.

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