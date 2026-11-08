  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is a factor of stability, cooperation, and security - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is a factor of stability, cooperation, and security - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is an important factor across a vast geographical area, contributing to stability, cooperation, and security, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“I want to emphasize once again that, despite the tight schedule of my dear brother, the esteemed President, his presence here in Garabagh on this Victory Day demonstrates our unity to the entire world once more. I am confident that this unity will be eternal,” the head of state added.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more