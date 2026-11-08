Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is a factor of stability, cooperation, and security - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is an important factor across a vast geographical area, contributing to stability, cooperation, and security, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“I want to emphasize once again that, despite the tight schedule of my dear brother, the esteemed President, his presence here in Garabagh on this Victory Day demonstrates our unity to the entire world once more. I am confident that this unity will be eternal,” the head of state added.