Military orchestra performances held on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. On 8 November – Victory Day, military orchestra delivered ceremonial performances at designated locations throughout the capital of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a report.

According to the report, the events observed a minute of silence in honour of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Heroes of the Motherland, alongside the solemn playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The concert programs presented military-patriotic songs, marches, and musical selections by distinguished Azerbaijani and international composers.

The public displays drew enthusiastic applause from both local residents and visitors to the city.