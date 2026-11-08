President of Türkiye describes relations between Ankara and Baku as an “ever-burning torch”

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore and develop its liberated lands are being closely followed in Türkiye. The restoration of Garabagh’s heritage is a clear testament to the people’s faith in the future, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a joint press statement following talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The Turkish leader emphasized that Ankara would continue to contribute, within its means, to the restoration of Azerbaijani lands. He described relations between Ankara and Baku as an “ever-burning torch.”