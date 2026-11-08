Those trying to weaken our brotherhood with Azerbaijan will fail to achieve their goals - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijan's glorious Victory in the 44-day war continues to bring joy across the entire Turkic world and serves as an indicator of the restoration of historical justice, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Emphasizing the importance of relations with Azerbaijan, the Turkish president said: “Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan have stood the test of time. Today, we speak of a unity of hearts embodied in the motto ‘One nation, two states.’ Our ties derive strength from our shared past. Our brotherhood has long surpassed the boundaries of commonality in language, history, and culture. That is precisely why today we do not separate the joy of Baku and Ankara.”

Erdoğan stressed that those trying to weaken the brotherhood between Ankara and Baku, enshrined in the Shusha Declaration signed in June 2021, would never achieve their goals.