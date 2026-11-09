Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Flag Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on November 9 – State Flag Day.

The ministry published the congratulatory message on its social media account.

“Happy State Flag Day, November 9, to our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters!” the post reads.

Today, November 9, Azerbaijan celebrates State Flag Day.

On November 17, 2009, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree establishing State Flag Day. The document states that this flag, a legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic – the current national flag – was adopted at a meeting of the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on November 9, 1918.

According to the decree, November 9 of each year is designated as the Day of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan.