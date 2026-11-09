Uzbekistan agrees to raise weekly flights with Kazakhstan, China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Uzbekistan has reached agreements with Kazakhstan and China to increase the frequency of passenger flights between the countries, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport said, following the third meeting of the Central Asia-China (C5+1) Working Group on Civil Aviation, held in Tashkent from November 3 through 5.

Under the agreement with Kazakhstan, the number of weekly flights on both the Tashkent-Almaty and Tashkent-Astana routes will increase from 42 to 60. Frequencies on all other routes between the two countries will rise from 14 to 20 flights per week.

Uzbekistan and China also agreed to increase the number of authorized regular flights between the two countries from 100 to 114 per week. Relevant documents formalizing the agreements were signed by the parties.

The meeting brought together representatives of aviation authorities and airlines from Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Participants discussed the implementation of an agreement to jointly establish the "Air Silk Road," further development of aviation cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, liberalization of air transport markets and harmonization of regulatory frameworks.

The agenda also included the development of civil aviation infrastructure, flight safety, the introduction of green and smart technologies, the implementation of joint projects, and the establishment of a mechanism for regular high-level meetings.

In addition, bilateral talks were held on expanding air connectivity among the participating countries.

The agreements are expected to expand passenger travel options, strengthen regional and international transport connectivity, and support the development of trade, tourism and economic ties.

The fourth meeting of the working group is scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2027.