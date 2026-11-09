Kyrgyz president appoints new ambassador to Pakistan

Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has appointed Aidit Erkin as the country's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan, according to a presidential decree signed today.

This was announced by the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Under the same decree, Erkin was relieved of his posts as Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, based in Brussels, and as the country's Permanent Representative to the European Union.

In April 2026, Japarov signed a decree relieving Kylchybek Sultan of his duties as Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Pakistan.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were established on May 10, 1992, with Pakistan among the first countries to recognize Kyrgyzstan's independence.

In July 2026, Japarov and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari held talks and signed a joint statement laying the foundation for a strategic partnership.

In September 2026, Japarov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $200 million.

In November 2026, it was also reported that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Kyrgyzstan is a member, was considering the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with Pakistan.