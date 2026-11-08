Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, November 8. An official banquet was hosted in Khankendi on November 8 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, in honor of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

A concert program was presented during the reception.

Following the reception, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, members of their family, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and First Lady Emine Erdoğan met with representatives of the arts community, as well as heroes of the Patriotic War and servicemen awarded the “Garabagh” and “Zafar” orders. They also posed together for photographs.