Iran's Hormozgan Province records $9.5B in customs trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Foreign trade turnover through customs offices in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province exceeded 16.7 million tons, valued at $9.5 billion, in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21–October 22, 2026).

According to Trend's analysis of data from the Iranian Customs Administration, the value of trade turnover through Hormozgan's customs offices fell by 46%, while its volume declined by 50% compared with the same period last year (March 21–October 22, 2025).

During the corresponding seven-month period of the previous Iranian year, trade turnover through the province's customs offices amounted to 33.7 million tons, worth $17.6 billion.

Non-oil exports through Hormozgan's customs offices totalled 15.2 million tons, valued at $4.98 billion, during the reporting period. Compared with the same period last year, exports declined by 25.1% in value and 48.1% in volume.

In the first seven months of the previous Iranian year, exports through the province's customs offices stood at 29.3 million tons, worth $6.65 billion.

Meanwhile, imports through Hormozgan's customs offices amounted to 1.58 million tons, valued at $4.53 billion, during the seven-month period. Compared with the corresponding period last year, imports fell by 58.5% in value and 64.5% in volume.

A total of 2.28 million tons of cargo was transited through the province's customs facilities during the reporting period, down 47.4% from the same period last year. Cargo transit through Hormozgan's customs offices totalled 4.34 million tons in the corresponding period of the previous Iranian year.

Customs revenues in Hormozgan Province reached 1.29 quadrillion rials (approximately $686 million) in the first seven months of the current Iranian year, representing a 99% increase compared with the same period last year.

In the corresponding period of the previous Iranian year, customs revenues amounted to 648 trillion rials (approximately $345 million).

Iran follows the Solar Hijri calendar, and the country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian calendar year begins on March 20 or 21. Its first six months each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in a leap year. Consequently, Iranian calendar months generally begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd of Gregorian calendar months.