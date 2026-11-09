IEA to advance global electrification, methane reduction agenda at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The International Energy Agency (IEA) will support initiatives to accelerate global electrification, reduce methane emissions, and expand access to energy at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), which will be hosted by Türkiye.

This was reported by the IEA.

In addition, it was noted that the agency will also discuss access to clean cooking technologies in Africa.

According to the IEA, at COP31, which will take place November 9–20 in Antalya, Türkiye, the agency will participate as a strategic partner of the Turkish presidency. Australia, as chair of the negotiations, will lead the official climate talks and the Pre-COP event held in the Pacific region.

“At the World Leaders’ Summit, to be held November 11–12, heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations, will outline their commitments and priorities in the areas of climate and energy.

One of the key priorities of Türkiye’s energy agenda during its COP31 presidency is to increase the share of electricity in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. Other priorities include reducing waste and methane emissions, improving energy efficiency in buildings, developing sustainable cities, promoting environmentally friendly cooking technologies, and expanding access to energy,” the statement notes.

The IEA reported that a special report titled “Electrification,” prepared in response to a request from Türkiye and Australia, analyzes the potential for increasing the share of electricity in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. The agency also supports the development of a global commitment to this goal and the establishment of mechanisms to manage it.

The IEA’s work on reducing methane emissions and waste includes the "Global Methane Tracker 2026" report and a fact sheet on waste reduction. The agency also plans to present a special report on these topics at COP31.

“Concerning energy efficiency in buildings, a separate report is being prepared based on a request from Türkiye and Australia. The document will include an analysis of progress toward the goal of reducing the global energy intensity of buildings by at least 25% by 2035,” the statement emphasizes.

According to the agency, throughout 2026, in collaboration with the Turkish presidency of COP31, high-level dialogues on the energy transition were held in Paris, London, and New York. The meetings, which included representatives from governments, industry, international organizations, and civil society, focused on electrification and other energy priorities of the conference.

The IEA also provides technical support to UN climate negotiations through the Expert Group on Climate Change, which operates in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This cooperation covers issues related to the implementation of the Paris Agreement, emissions reductions, climate adaptation, accountability, and carbon markets.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is an international organization working to ensure energy security and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy systems. In collaboration with governments and the energy sector, the agency produces analytical reports, statistical data, and recommendations on energy policy, markets, and technologies.

IEA member and associate countries account for about 80% of global energy consumption, 64% of energy production, and 77% of carbon dioxide emissions. These countries account for 87% of global investment in clean energy.

The agency collaborates with international organizations and various platforms and fosters technological and research partnerships between the public and private sectors. Its areas of activity include rapid response to power outages, oil security, energy statistics, modeling, energy efficiency, and training on the transition to clean energy.