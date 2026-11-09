Iran says Strait of Hormuz security depends on US meeting its demands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Security and stability in the Strait of Hormuz will be restored if Iran's demands are met, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he made the remark at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, November 9.

"Regarding the negotiations between Iran and the United States, it has been made very clear to the other side that Iran's two-day plan demonstrates its goodwill. Iran has stated in the most logical terms that if the United States meets Iran's demands, the region will witness positive developments within two days, and security will return to the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Baghaei added that the United States had attacked Iran twice in less than nine months while negotiations were underway, although Washington's stated justification for its actions could not be substantiated.

"Iran does not consider the US move to be logical. The US side ignored its own president’s signature. The Islamabad memorandum of understanding did not last even two weeks," he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.