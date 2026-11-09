Turkmenistan concludes $226,523 cotton yarn and textile deal with UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. A foreign trade transaction in the textile sector was concluded during the October 29 trading session at SCRMET.

According to the press release by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), entrepreneurs from the United Arab Emirates signed a deal with Turkmen businesses to purchase cotton yarn and textile products during exchange trading on October 29.

SCRMET noted that one transaction was concluded with a total value of $226,523.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.