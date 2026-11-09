Turkmenistan, EU seek to expand ties as trade reaches €1.3 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Turkmenistan and the European Union are exploring ways to advance bilateral cooperation, building on trade ties that reached 1.3 billion euros in 2025, the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan said.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Chairman of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan Toyly Malykov and EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Luke Devine.

The two officials exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and considered opportunities to further develop dialogue and cooperation.

The scale of existing economic ties is reflected in bilateral trade figures. According to data presented by Devine at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2026) on October 1, 2026, trade between Turkmenistan and the EU totaled 1.3 billion euros in 2025.

EU exports to Turkmenistan accounted for 900 million euros, while imports from Turkmenistan reached 400 million euros.

The European Union and Turkmenistan maintain structured dialogue through mechanisms such as the EU-Turkmenistan Joint Committee and regular high-level contacts. Cooperation covers trade, energy, transport connectivity, climate and sustainable development. The EU has repeatedly supported Turkmenistan’s efforts to diversify its economy and integrate into regional and international markets, including through technical assistance and investment promotion.