Yeni Parti leader Özgür Özel makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Chairman of Türkiye's Yeni Parti Özgür Özel has called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The post about the phone conversation has been published on President Ilham Aliyev's X social media account.

"Özgür Özel, Chairman of the Yeni Parti, called President Ilham Aliyev.

Özgür Özel congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day. The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the parties once again emphasized the unbreakable bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the states and peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye," the post reads.