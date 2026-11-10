Turkmen exchange records 20 deals worth over $3.5M last week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) registered 20 deals during the week the week from November 2 through November 7, according to a press release issued by the Turkmen government’s press service.

The report said that companies from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan purchased diesel fuel produced by Turkmennebit State Concern, along with bedding sets, cotton fabrics and cotton yarn, with all transactions settled in foreign currency.

SCRMET recorded that the total value of the external transactions exceeded $3.5 million.

Meanwhile, on the domestic market, Turkmen entrepreneurs purchased polypropylene produced by Turkmennebit State Concern, cotton fiber and cotton yarn for a total of over 102.4 million manat ($29.3 million).

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered, and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.