Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed its condolences to Türkiye.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries resulting from an explosion at a factory in the Turkish city of Izmir. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the brotherly state and people of Türkiye over this tragedy," MFA wrote on its page on X.