Cryptocurrency market declines as Bitcoin and Ethereum lose value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Prices of most major digital assets have declined over the past week amid a downturn in the global cryptocurrency market.
According to exchange data, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell 4.95% over the past seven days to $74,052.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also recorded a decline. Its price dropped 7.76% over the week to $2,132.
Other major digital assets also mostly showed negative performance. BNB fell 3.55% to $686.30, while XRP declined 13.04% to $1.0908.
Solana lost 8.65% over the past week to $86.768. Hyperliquid recorded the steepest weekly decline among the cryptocurrencies listed, falling 14.80% to $72.953.
Zcash dropped 4.16% to $1,217, while Monero declined 1.85% to $596.608.
Meanwhile, some digital assets posted modest gains. Tether USDt rose 0.01% over the past seven days to $0.9991, while USDC gained the same percentage to reach $1.0010.
TRON also ended the week in positive territory, rising 0.49% to $0.317945.
Overall, weekly figures indicate that the cryptocurrency market was dominated by a downward trend. The sharpest declines were recorded by Hyperliquid and XRP. Most major digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, also lost value over the week.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price (USD)
|Change over 1 week
|Bitcoin
|74,052
|-4.95%
|Ethereum
|2,132
|-7.76%
|Tether USDt
|0.9991
|+0.01%
|BNB
|686.30
|-3.55%
|USDC
|1.0010
|+0.01%
|XRP
|1.0908
|-13.04%
|Solana
|86.768
|-8.65%
|TRON
|0.317945
|+0.49%
|Zcash
|1,217
|-4.16%
|Hyperliquid
|72.953
|-14.80%
|Monero
|596.608
|-1.85%