KazTransOil, Chevron discuss expanding oil exports via BTC pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. General Director (Chairman of the Management Board) of KazTransOil JSC Arman Kassenov and Commercial General Manager of Chevron Eurasia Hafiz Nasar discussed prospects for expanding the transportation of Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

According to KazTransOil's press service, the introductory meeting was held in Astana.

One of the key topics of the talks was the transportation of crude oil produced by Tengizchevroil LLP through KazTransOil JSC's main pipeline system, as well as via the infrastructure of the Batumi Oil Terminal.

The parties also discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen and expand their partnership, including the development of additional crude oil export routes.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthening their partnership and exploring new areas of potential engagement.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, 18.857 million tonnes of oil were transported via the BTC pipeline in January-September 2026.

KazTransOil increased oil transshipment for transportation via the BTC pipeline by 24% year-on-year to 1.164 million tonnes in January-September 2026.

The company's consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum products transshipment amounted to 35.809 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, up 3% compared to the same period in 2025.

Kazakhstan plans to increase its oil exports via the BTC pipeline to 1.7 million tonnes in 2027.

The BTC pipeline mainly transports oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. In addition, it carries other volumes of Caspian oil and condensate, including crude from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as oil produced by Azerbaijan's SOCAR.

The shares in BTC Co. are distributed as follows: SOCAR - 32.97%, bp - 30.10%, MOL - 8.90%, TPAO - 6.53%, Eni - 5%, TotalEnergies - 5%, ITOCHU - 3.40%, ONGC Videsh - 3.10%, ExxonMobil - 2.50%, and INPEX - 2.50%.