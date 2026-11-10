Azerbaijan-UK trade rises 3.9-fold to $3.72B in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the UK amounted to $3.721 billion in the first nine months of this year.



According to Trend's calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee, this figure is $2.765 billion, or 3.9 times, higher than the figure for the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, trade with the UK accounted for 10% of Azerbaijan’s total trade volume. This placed the UK in third place among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducts the most trade. From January through September of this year, Azerbaijan exported goods to the UK worth $3.483 billion. This is $3.242 billion, or approximately 14.4 times more, than during the same period last year.



Non-oil products accounted for $3.483 billion of these exports. As a result, the United Kingdom ranks first among the countries to which Azerbaijan exports non-oil products. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods from that country totaling $237.839 million, which represents a decrease of $476.5 million, or a threefold reduction, compared to the same period in 2025.



Overall, from January through September 2026, Azerbaijan conducted trade with foreign countries totaling $37.210 billion. Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover increased by $1.836 billion, or 5.2%, compared to the same period last year. Exports accounted for $23.865 billion of the foreign trade turnover, while imports accounted for $13.346 billion. Thus, over the past year, exports increased by $5.259 billion, or 28.3%, while imports decreased by $3.423 billion, or 20.4%.

As a result, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade balance showed a surplus of $10.519 billion. This figure increased by $8.682 billion, or 5.7 times, compared to the previous year.