Azerbaijan co-authors global report presented at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The "Belém Mission to 1.5°C" report, jointly prepared by Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, has been presented to the public as part of COP31, which is being held in Antalya, Türkiye.

The main objective of the report is to support countries in implementing their climate commitments and national adaptation plans under the Paris Agreement, aimed at limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The document was prepared through joint cooperation between Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia under the mandate given to the COP29, COP30 and COP31 Presidencies during COP30, held in Brazil last year.

In 2026, extensive consultations were held with countries, international organizations, the private sector and other stakeholders as part of the report's preparation. The consultations took place throughout the year in many countries around the world, including Azerbaijan. In addition, 148 written submissions received from various countries and organizations were reviewed.

The report outlines existing solutions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening resilience to the impacts of climate change and creating new economic opportunities in such areas as energy, industry, agriculture, forestry, oceans, healthcare and urban planning.

The official presentation of the report will take place on November 16 at a high-level event organized in Antalya as part of COP31.