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Trump says U.S. ready to strike Iran if necessary

World News 10 November 2026 05:54 (UTC +04:00)
Trump says U.S. ready to strike Iran if necessary
Photo: Donald Trump / Facebook
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The United States is ready to resume strikes against Iran if necessary, while Qatar and Saudi Arabia favor a peaceful resolution to the conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"We are ready to strike Iran at any moment we choose," the president said.

According to Trump, who met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the White House on Monday, Doha, like Riyadh, would prefer a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

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