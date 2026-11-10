Türkiye, Uzbekistan agree on joint steps to protect environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Türkiye and Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in environmental protection.

The document was signed on November 9 on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of Türkiye by Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum, and on behalf of Uzbekistan by Presidential Adviser on Environmental Issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, joint projects will be implemented in areas including climate change mitigation and adaptation, conservation of natural resources and specially protected natural areas, prevention of air and water pollution, combating desertification and land degradation, waste management (including hazardous waste), development of the circular economy, and environmental education.