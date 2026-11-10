Tokayev calls for Kazakhstan to standardize Kazakh spelling by end of 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Kazakhstan needs to standardize the spelling rules of the Kazakh language and update its dictionaries by the end of 2027, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th congress of the International Kazakh Language Society on Tuesday, November 10.

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev said that some words, concepts and terms were currently being used differently, creating confusion and affecting the consistency of the language.

He said the issue required a systematic approach, including the revision of spelling rules and the updating of dictionaries. The president noted that the official spelling dictionary of the Kazakh language dated back to 1983, when it was approved by a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet.

Although several dictionaries had been published since then, Tokayev said none had received state-level approval or acquired legal force. He pointed out that some neighbouring countries update such academic works every five years, and said Kazakhstan should also review the scientific foundations of its spelling system without delay.

Tokayev said the work should be completed by the end of next year. He proposed establishing a special working group comprising professional linguists, researchers, experts and representatives of the public. The group's activities, he said, should be coordinated by the Presidential Administration.

The president also called for a balanced approach to the development of Kazakh vocabulary, particularly when introducing new terms or translating foreign concepts.

He said a number of Kazakh words that had previously been rarely used had become widely accepted equivalents for terms such as concept, principle, plan, scholarship, internship, universal, systematic, fertilizer, refugee, terrorism, internet and artificial intelligence.

However, Tokayev questioned the need for some artificially created translations of everyday words. He cited proposed Kazakh equivalents for piano, balcony, fountain, shower, cabbage, newspaper and elevator, saying that such choices might not be necessary.

He also expressed reservations about the growing use of Arabic words in place of traditional Kazakh religious vocabulary, saying that professional linguists should assess the issue and provide balanced conclusions.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan needed a universal and accessible digital system related to linguistics to support the consistent use of the language.

He linked the proposed reforms to the broader development of Kazakh as a language of science and production. Universities, he said, should give greater attention to research conducted in Kazakh, while the country should improve the quality of textbooks and teaching materials in fields including engineering, medicine, law, economics and natural sciences.