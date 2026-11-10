Tokayev: Kazakh-language education accounts for 71% of new school enrolments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Kazakh-language classes accounted for 71 percent of pupils entering school in Kazakhstan this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th congress of the International Kazakh Language Society today, November 10.

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev said most children in kindergartens and schools were now receiving education and upbringing in Kazakh language. He also noted an increase in the number of Kazakh-language departments at colleges and universities.

The president said the growing presence of Kazakh in education was accompanied by an increase in the share of cultural products created in the language.

Last year, 70% of more than 6,000 books published by publishing houses in Kazakhstan were printed in Kazakh, according to figures cited by Tokayev. In the country's film industry, 63 of the 71 films produced this year were released in Kazakh.

He described these trends as encouraging, saying they reflected growing public demand for the language. Tokayev called for continued efforts to strengthen its position across different areas of public life, including education, publishing and the creative industries.

The president also highlighted the role of prominent Kazakh figures in promoting the country's culture and identity internationally. He named historical figures such as Sultan Baybars, philosopher Abai and scientist Kanysh Satpayev, as well as contemporary representatives of music, cinema, sport and technology.

Among those mentioned were singer Dimash Kudaibergen, actress Samal Yeslyamova, chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva, professional sumo wrestler Yersin Baltagul, known in Japan as Kimbodzan Haruki, and Yerzat Dulatov, head of the global startup Higgsfield AI.

Tokayev described such personalities as cultural ambassadors who help promote Kazakhstan's culture, spirituality and intellectual potential beyond the country's borders.

He said the Kazakh language was increasingly becoming a form of soft power that could unite the nation and broaden the reach of its culture. In his view, the country's growing international standing and the achievements of its citizens also contribute to the prestige of the state language.

Tokayev stressed that the language should be regarded as an essential symbol of Kazakhstan's independence and national identity. He argued that its standing was closely linked to the country's overall development, including the strength of its economy, innovation and technology.

The president said Kazakhstan should avoid pessimistic assessments of the language's future, adding that its resilience had been demonstrated throughout history and that its current development offered grounds for confidence.