President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend COP31 in Türkiye

Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary of Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Antalya on November 10–11 to attend events of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to the press service of the Uzbek president, the global climate summit will bring together heads of state and government, leaders of major international organizations and financial institutions, as well as high-level delegations.

The agenda includes the implementation of key provisions of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, efforts to address current environmental challenges and threats, and expanded international cooperation to advance the goals and objectives of green development.

Mirziyoyev is scheduled to deliver an address at the summit's plenary session and hold a number of bilateral meetings and talks.

Uzbekistan joined the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1993 and became a party to the Paris Agreement in 2018.