OpenAI identifies Kazakh among fast-growing languages in AI use - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Kazakh has become one of the languages whose use in artificial intelligence systems has been expanding rapidly over the past three years, according to research by OpenAI, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th congress of the International Kazakh Language Society today, November 10.

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev said international technology companies were increasingly recognizing the potential of the Kazakh language, while digital platforms operating in Kazakhstan were expanding their services in Kazakh.

He also cited data from Yandex, which reported a 30% increase since last year in the number of people using one of its popular products in Kazakh.

Tokayev described these developments as evidence of the progress being made in positioning Kazakh as a language of science and technology. He said the country should continue its efforts to expand the language's presence in modern fields rather than regard the current progress as sufficient.

One of the priorities he identified was the creation of a national digital database of the Kazakh language. According to the president, a significant part of the country's literary and cultural heritage has yet to be transferred to digital systems in a comprehensive and high-quality form.

He said the work should cover books, periodicals, audio and video recordings in Kazakh that are currently held in archives and libraries, as well as materials from archival and museum collections.

Tokayev said the country's cultural and intellectual heritage should be preserved in digital form so that future generations could access it. He also called for better conditions for studying science and technology in Kazakh, including engineering, medicine, law, economics and natural sciences.

The president placed particular emphasis on the quality of educational materials, saying that the preparation of textbooks and teaching aids required greater attention. He acknowledged that mistakes and shortcomings had been made in this area.

Tokayev also linked the development of Kazakh-language science to the capacity of the country's academic community. He said universities should pay closer attention to research conducted in Kazakh, arguing that progress in science would help the language become more widely used in research and production.

He said Kazakh had demonstrated its resilience in the past and was now adapting to the requirements of the modern era, including through its growing presence in advanced technologies.