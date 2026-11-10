Minister: Azerbaijan ready to partner on wind energy exports to global markets (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijan is ready to work with its partners to expand wind energy exports to international markets, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the Ministerial and Investor Plenary Session titled “Accelerating Wind Energy Investments: From COP31 Commitments to Partnerships”, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The session was organized by the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), with the support of Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, as part of COP31.

The minister emphasized the importance of wind energy in meeting the growing demand for electricity with reliable and affordable power, as well as in reducing emissions. The speech highlighted the necessity of long-term power purchase agreements and a climate of trust for investors to attract investment to this sector. During the speech, it was noted that wind energy currently accounts for a 14.3% share of the total installed capacity for renewable energy.

According to the minister, onshore and offshore wind power plants will make a significant contribution to increasing the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan’s total installed electricity capacity to 43% by 2035. Noting that the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea holds a wind energy potential of 157 GW, the minister said that areas for offshore wind projects have been identified, a legal framework has been established, and projects with a capacity exceeding 4 GW are currently being planned.

The speech pointed out that wind energy will serve as a primary source for several green energy corridors, including the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe route, the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe route (via Nakhchivan), and the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria route. Furthermore, the Trans-Caspian corridor will facilitate the transport of wind energy from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to broader markets via Azerbaijan. Inviting international financial institutions, investors, and companies to collaborate, Shahbazov affirmed that Azerbaijan is ready to work with its partners in this endeavor.

At the event, a certificate of appreciation was presented for the planting of a tree sapling on behalf of Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, within the framework of Türkiye's "Green Homeland Mobilization" project.