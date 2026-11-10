Kazakhstan plans first SAF plant with annual capacity of 57,000 tons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and US-based KBR have discussed the implementation of a project to build the country’s first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Rudny, Kostanay Region, KMG reported.

According to the information, the talks took place in Washington on the sidelines of the B20 USA Summit 2026 between KazMunayGas Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khasenov and KBR Senior Vice President Hari Ravindran.

The project involves KazMunayGas, KBR and Kazakh agro-industrial holding KazFoodProducts (KFP). The parties previously signed an agreement setting out the key terms of cooperation, including the use of KBR’s licensed PureSAF technology and the development of a Process Design Package (PDP).

The PDP is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, after which the project is expected to move to the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) stage, the report says.

The planned plant will have an annual production capacity of 57,000 tons of SAF and will process up to 100,000 tons of bioethanol per year. The feedstock will be supplied by the BioOperations plant, which is part of KazFoodProducts. The PureSAF technology is based on the Alcohol-to-Jet process, which converts alcohol-based feedstock into aviation fuel.

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khasenov emphasized the importance of meeting the agreed deadlines and moving the project forward. He said the company was ready to ensure coordination and effective cooperation among all project participants.

According to KMG, the project is part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop its aviation transit potential and integrate domestic agricultural raw materials into high-tech, low-carbon fuel production chains.