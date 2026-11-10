Woodside sees European LNG demand rising by 39 Mtpa by 2040

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Woodside Energy expects European LNG demand to increase by 39 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) between 2026 and 2040, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation, which draws on Wood Mackenzie data.

The company described the expected rise as growth of more than 30 percent in European LNG demand.

Woodside said its Louisiana LNG project, which is targeting first LNG in 2029, will connect US Gulf Coast supply to global markets and strengthen its Atlantic basin position. The company is also studying an expansion of the plant through Trains 4 and 5, which would add 11.1 Mtpa of fully permitted capacity.

Europe has become one of the world's largest LNG import markets since 2022, as countries replaced Russian pipeline gas with LNG from the US, Qatar and other suppliers. Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Woodside took control of the Louisiana LNG project, formerly known as Driftwood LNG, through its acquisition of US company Tellurian in 2024, and took the final investment decision on the project in 2025.

Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia’s largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company has operated LNG since 1989 and currently holds about 19 Mtpa of liquefaction capacity in Australia. Its Louisiana LNG project on the US Gulf Coast, comprising three trains with a total capacity of 16.5 Mtpa, is targeting first LNG in 2029 and is expected to significantly strengthen Woodside’s position in the Atlantic basin and its ability to supply European and other global markets.