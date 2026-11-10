President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolence to President of Poland

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from the tragic incident in the city of Krakow.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, and to the entire people of Poland following this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the letter reads.

A shooting occurred in central Krakow around midday on November 7. A 24-year-old Polish national opened fire on passers-by. Six people were killed, including two foreign nationals, and 15 others were injured.

The shooter was wounded while being detained and later died in hospital. Police found the bodies of his parents and sister at his apartment.

The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Poland has declared national mourning.

Following the attack, officers from the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime detained five people considered potential security threats.

According to Polish Interior Ministry spokesperson Karolina Gałecka, the detainees' activity on social media was considered a potential source of danger.