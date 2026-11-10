Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over shooting in Poland's Krakow

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its condolences following a shooting in the Polish city of Krakow that resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

In its statement published on official X account, the ministry extended its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Poland during this difficult time," the statement reads.

A shooting occurred in central Krakow around midday on November 7. A 24-year-old Polish national opened fire on passers-by. Six people were killed, including two foreign nationals, and 15 others were injured.

The shooter was wounded while being detained and later died in hospital. Police found the bodies of his parents and sister at his apartment.

The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Poland has declared a two-day national mourning.

Following the attack, officers from the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime detained five people considered potential security threats.

According to Polish Interior Ministry spokesperson Karolina Gałecka, the detainees' activity on social media was considered a potential source of danger.