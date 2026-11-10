President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Türkiye

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people as a result of an explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province.

Sharing your grief over this tragedy, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who perished, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest the souls of those who lost their lives in peace!" the letter reads.

A powerful explosion occurred on November 9 at the HABAŞ Demir Çelik steel plant in the Bozköy neighborhood of Aliağa district, İzmir province, Türkiye. A fire broke out at the plant following the explosion.

Initial reports said that 16 people had been killed and 13 injured. On November 10, the death toll rose to 17 after one of the injured people receiving treatment in hospital died. One of the injured remains in critical condition.

According to Turkish Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan, preliminary investigations found that the explosion was linked to scheduled maintenance work being carried out at the plant.

Menemen Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the incident, with four prosecutors assigned to the case. Six suspects have been detained as part of the investigation.