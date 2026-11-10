Tajikistan opens eight facilities for law enforcement agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the Majlisi milli (upper house of Parliament) and Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali remotely opened eight sector facilities in various cities and districts of Tajikistan on November 10, according to the press service of the Tajik president.

The facilities include residential buildings for employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a sanatorium, fire service infrastructure, and new administrative buildings for police units.

The first facility opened remotely was a residential complex for employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The president was informed that three buildings comprising 80 apartments were commissioned during the first phase to improve the social conditions of internal affairs personnel.

The first phase of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' sanatorium in the city of Nurek was also inaugurated. The facility, built with government support on the banks of the Vakhsh River, provides accommodation, recreation, and health-improvement services for internal affairs employees, veterans, and their families.

In addition, a new building for an independent unit of the 42nd paramilitary state fire service protecting the Pyandzh district was commissioned. Designed to accommodate 40 personnel, the facility includes offices, service amenities, and a specialized garage for three fire engines.

Another facility opened remotely was a guard post under the 62nd unit of the paramilitary state fire service protecting Miskinobod village in the Faizabad district. The post features four work and training rooms with a capacity of 20 people, a dormitory, a canteen, vehicle parking, and other essential facilities to ensure timely emergency response and protect citizens' property.

During the event, President Emomali Rahmon was also shown HOWO fire engines produced at the assembly plant of the Main Directorate of the State Fire Service under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The state-owned Center for Assembly and Installation of Fire Vehicles was established under the country's accelerated industrialization drive to install firefighting equipment on HOWO truck chassis, reducing reliance on costly imports.

The inauguration program also included a new police building in the Sokhilirost settlement in the city of Khujand. The facility features 30 offices, an 80-seat conference hall, a library, a canteen, sleeping quarters, and recreation rooms.

Additionally, an administrative building was opened for the Department for Combating Organized Crime serving the Shahrtuz group of districts under the Khatlon Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.